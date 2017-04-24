Newark cops seize drugs, 7 guns in arrests of 48 people
NEWARK -- Newark police arrested 48 people, recovered seven guns, and seized large amounts of drugs, including 630 decks of heroin, during a citywide narcotics operation last week, authorities said. Responding to citizen complaints, Newark police officers conducted the operation Tuesday through Friday, taking off the streets more than $10,000 worth of drugs, police Director Anthony Ambrose said on Saturday.
