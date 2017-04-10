Newark cops search for Ferry Street burglar
NEWARK -- Police are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly burglarized an apartment on Ferry and Van Buren streets. A 54-year-old man who was the victim in the burglary said the suspect is bald and approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC