New data shows how many kids missed too much school in every N.J. town

16 hrs ago

TRENTON -- Some of New Jersey's urban high schools had more than half of their students chronically absent last school year, according to new data released by the state. Students are considered chronically absent -- a statistic that's about to become especially important for schools -- if they miss at least 10 percent of the school year, about 18 school days for students who attend the same school all year.

