N.J.'s most expensive real estate listing enters market at $48M
The Crocker Mansion, the historic 55,000-square-foot Mahwah mansion recently and lavishly updated into the 21st century, has hit the market for $48 million, making it the most expensive listing in New Jersey. The 12.5-acre Jacobean-style estate in the Ramapo Mountains, also known as Darlington, vaults to the top of the list of most expensive homes for sale in New Jersey, because the Stone Mansion , the 30,000-square-foot Alpine mansion initially listed for $68 million and more recently for $48.8 million, is not officially on the open market at the moment.
