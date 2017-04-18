N.J.'s most expensive real estate lis...

N.J.'s most expensive real estate listing enters market at $48M

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The Crocker Mansion, the historic 55,000-square-foot Mahwah mansion recently and lavishly updated into the 21st century, has hit the market for $48 million, making it the most expensive listing in New Jersey. The 12.5-acre Jacobean-style estate in the Ramapo Mountains, also known as Darlington, vaults to the top of the list of most expensive homes for sale in New Jersey, because the Stone Mansion , the 30,000-square-foot Alpine mansion initially listed for $68 million and more recently for $48.8 million, is not officially on the open market at the moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... 15 hr Robin Hood 11
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Apr 8 rob1 digg 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,466,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC