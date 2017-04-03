N.J. man admits paying kid to stream video of sex acts
Curtis E. Thompson, 32, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vasquez in Newark to a charge of producing child pornography, according to a statement from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick. Thompson admitted using Facebook Messenger and FaceTime to encourage a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct with friends, and to record or stream the activity online, according to prosecutors.
