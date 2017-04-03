Montclair musician performing tribute to Newark
Montclair musician performing tribute to Newark Montclair resident Adegoke Steve Colson will perform his musical tribute to Newark at NJPAC this Friday, April 7. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nChSl3 Jazz pianist and composer Adegoke Steve Colson will perform with various musicians a musical tribute to Newark at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center this coming Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Montclair resident Adegoke Steve Colson will perform his musical tribute to Newark,"Here Is the Place, Our City," at NJPAC in Newark on April 7. Adegoke Steve Colson has called Montclair home for about 30 years. But the jazz pianist and composer has a special connection to Newark going back to his youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC