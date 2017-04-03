Montclair musician performing tribute to Newark Montclair resident Adegoke Steve Colson will perform his musical tribute to Newark at NJPAC this Friday, April 7. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nChSl3 Jazz pianist and composer Adegoke Steve Colson will perform with various musicians a musical tribute to Newark at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center this coming Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Montclair resident Adegoke Steve Colson will perform his musical tribute to Newark,"Here Is the Place, Our City," at NJPAC in Newark on April 7. Adegoke Steve Colson has called Montclair home for about 30 years. But the jazz pianist and composer has a special connection to Newark going back to his youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.