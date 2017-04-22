Millburn mail carrier used job to smuggle cocaine Dubious deliveries land Short Hills postal carrier in jail Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2p6RRyb A township postal carrier has been arrested and charged with first degree narcotics violations, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced today Amanda Cruz, 22, of Newark has been charged with two counts of first degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and related conspiracy charges. Cruz is currently in custody.

