Methodist court takes up challenge to election of gay Colorado bishop Karen Oliveto
The highest court in the United Methodist Church considered Tuesday whether to invalidate the election of the denomination's first openly gay bishop, amid a struggle to avoid schism over the Bible and same-sex relationships. The challenge was filed last year to the election of Bishop Karen Oliveto, who is married to a woman.
