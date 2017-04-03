Meet the Democratic, Republican candi...

Meet the Democratic, Republican candidates for NJ governor

In this March 23, 2017, file photo, Jim Johnson, a Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor, talks about his life and goals for New Jersey during a meeting in Collingswood, N.J. New Jersey's governor's race is one of only two statewide contests in the country this year, along with Virginia, and 11 Democrats and Republicans are competing in New Jersey's primary on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, for each party's nomination for the November general election to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

