Man wanted in Pennsylvania shooting caught in New Jersey
Authorities say a man wanted in a shooting in Pennsylvania was arrested after he said he was shot in New Jersey's largest city. Newark police say 30-year-old Brian Evans said he was shot in the city after a quarrel early Thursday.
