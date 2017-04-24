Man shot, killed by Newark police had...

Man shot, killed by Newark police had gun, crashed car, document reveals

20 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- The details surrounding the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old city man Tuesday night were slowly emerging Wednesday, as sources and documents reveal the deadly encounter included a crash, a passenger in the car, and the victim pulling a gun on police. Newark detectives encountered Hakim McNair as part of an investigation into a recent shooting at South Orange Avenue and South 16th Street, according to a law enforcement document obtained by NJ Advance Media.

