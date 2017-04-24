Man shot by Pennsylvania police lied about Newark attack, cops say
NEWARK -- A man wounded by police in Pennsylvania after a shootout there falsely claimed he was shot in Newark, authorities said Friday. Newark police were called to a report of a gunshot victim around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at University Hospital, according to city Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.
