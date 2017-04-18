Man sentenced to 10 years for posssesion, distribution of drugs
SOMERVILLE - A Warren Township man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison Friday in Somerset County Superior Court for a 2015 arrest on possession of approximately $1.2 million worth of cocaine and heroin and $291,147 in cash in his Sycamore Estates home. Charles C. Lewis, 42, pleaded guilty in Oct., 2016 to first-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and first-degree possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
