Man gets deportation reprieve after drawing clergy support

In this March 10, 2017, file photo, Catalino Guerrero, who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 1991, looks on during a news conference before attending an immigration hearing in Newark, N.J. Guerrero, a grandfather who lives in Union City, N.J., has been given a reprieve from potential deportation by customs officials in Newark, N.J., who approved a one-year stay of removal in April 2017.

