Man charged with setting fire at Newark seafood restaurant
NEWARK -- City police have charged a 39-year-old man with setting fire to Tasty's Fish & Seafood Grill on Tuesday night. Jashon King, of Newark, faces three counts of aggravated arson and criminal mischief in the fire on North Sixth Street, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC