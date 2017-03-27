Man charged after guns, ammo seized in Newark raid
NEWARK -- Detectives seized handguns and drug packaging materials, and arrested a 28-year-old man in a raid of a Newark home, authorities said Saturday. The search came after officials with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force, which includes city police, launched an investigation into drug distribution reported at the residence on Melrose Place, Acting Prosecutor Carolyn Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|23 hr
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC