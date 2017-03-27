Man charged after guns, ammo seized in Newark raid

NEWARK -- Detectives seized handguns and drug packaging materials, and arrested a 28-year-old man in a raid of a Newark home, authorities said Saturday. The search came after officials with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force, which includes city police, launched an investigation into drug distribution reported at the residence on Melrose Place, Acting Prosecutor Carolyn Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement.

