Man caught breaking into SUV ran from officers, cops say

NEWARK -- Authorities are looking for a 19-year-old Newark man who they allegedly saw trying to break into a parked 2007 Chevy Trail Blazer Tuesday night. According to Newark police, officers patrolling near Osborne Terrace and Tillinghast Street at 10 p.m. Tuesday saw Jerry Bond trying to break into the SUV.

