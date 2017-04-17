Man arrested in Newark airport car re...

Man arrested in Newark airport car rental lot twice in week

Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Four days after being arrested for stealing a car from a rental lot at Newark International Airport, an East Orange man made a return visit and was arrested again, authorities said. Port Authority police arrested Keith Germany, 29, in the National/Enterprise lot at 2:05 p.m. Sunday after witnesses saw him sitting in a 2017 Ford Expedition, officials said.

