Man arrested in Newark airport car rental lot twice in week
NEWARK -- Four days after being arrested for stealing a car from a rental lot at Newark International Airport, an East Orange man made a return visit and was arrested again, authorities said. Port Authority police arrested Keith Germany, 29, in the National/Enterprise lot at 2:05 p.m. Sunday after witnesses saw him sitting in a 2017 Ford Expedition, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|3 hr
|ChowningKy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|New york
|20,962
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC