Man accused of killing N.J. teacher in front of cop heads to trial

NEWARK -- Opening arguments are expected this week in the trial of a Watchung man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his children in front of a police officer, who subsequently shot him. Andre Higgs, 44, faces trial before Superior Court Judge Ronald D. Wigler in Newark on an indictment charging him with murder, aggravated assault -- for allegedly pointing a gun at the police officer -- hindering his own prosecution, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of heroin.

