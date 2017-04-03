Low prisoner population prompts 166 layoffs at Newark detention center

WEST CALDWELL -- The company that run prisoner reentry programs and in-prison treatment facilities and manages detention centers is laying off 166 employees at Newark's Delaney Hall . "Unfortunately, we had to notify 166 employees at Delaney Hall in Newark due to a low population from the facility's current customer," said Charles Seigel, a spokesman for the West Caldwell-based Community Education Centers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.