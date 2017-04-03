Lookout man gets 17 years in fatal robbery at Newark bodega

NEWARK -- A 23-year-old city man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in a 2012 robbery that resulted in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old bodega owner. Appearing Tuesday before Superior Court Judge Martin G. Cronin, Isiah Adams told Miguel Torres' family he was sorry for the loss of their loved one Adams was one of two men charged as accomplices to James Olbert , who previously was convicted of killing Torres and Wilfredo Campos in separate robberies during a crime spree in December 2011 and January 2012.

