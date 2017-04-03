Lookout man gets 17 years in fatal ro...

Lookout man gets 17 years in fatal robbery at Newark bodega

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- A 23-year-old city man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in a 2012 robbery that resulted in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old bodega owner. Appearing Tuesday before Superior Court Judge Martin G. Cronin, Isiah Adams told Miguel Torres' family he was sorry for the loss of their loved one Adams was one of two men charged as accomplices to James Olbert , who previously was convicted of killing Torres and Wilfredo Campos in separate robberies during a crime spree in December 2011 and January 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr WPWW 20,942
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Essex County was issued at April 06 at 10:31AM EDT

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC