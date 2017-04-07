Leach suspended as CWA Local 1039 president

Lionel Leach, president of Communications Workers of America Local 1039, has been suspended by the national union in the wake of internal reports that money missing from the labor organization. "Recently?, ?Executive Board ?members of? CWA Local 1039 - one of CWA's 30 local unions in New Jersey ?- ?notified the National Union of allegations regarding the mismanagement of that? local," CWA Spokesman Joshua Henne said in a statement.

