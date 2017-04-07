Leach suspended as CWA Local 1039 president
Lionel Leach, president of Communications Workers of America Local 1039, has been suspended by the national union in the wake of internal reports that money missing from the labor organization. "Recently?, ?Executive Board ?members of? CWA Local 1039 - one of CWA's 30 local unions in New Jersey ?- ?notified the National Union of allegations regarding the mismanagement of that? local," CWA Spokesman Joshua Henne said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC