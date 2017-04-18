Keep the umbrella handy: Weekend forecast a mixed bag for N.J.
While the weekend isn't shaping up as anything close to a washout, rain poses a threat for at least a portion of the next several days. Rain will sweep across much of New Jersey on Friday morning before drier air moves in, according to AccuWeather.com.
