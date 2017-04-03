Here's what's right, wrong with N.J. child welfare agency after 10 years of scrutiny
After a decade of effort, the state child welfare agency has succeeded in reining in the number of cases assigned to workers who investigate claims of child abuse and neglect, according to the latest federal court monitor's report released Wednesday. Workers' crushing caseloads was one of the most crippling problems that convinced state officials in 2003 to invest hundreds of millions of dollars a year to make the long-neglected agency function as it should.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC