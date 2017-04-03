Here's what's right, wrong with N.J. child welfare agency after 10 years of scrutiny

After a decade of effort, the state child welfare agency has succeeded in reining in the number of cases assigned to workers who investigate claims of child abuse and neglect, according to the latest federal court monitor's report released Wednesday. Workers' crushing caseloads was one of the most crippling problems that convinced state officials in 2003 to invest hundreds of millions of dollars a year to make the long-neglected agency function as it should.

