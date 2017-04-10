Head of FBI's Newark office to speak ...

Head of FBI's Newark office to speak at Hudson County Valor Awards

Timothy Gallagher, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Newark office, will be the guest speaker at the 200 Club of Hudson County's Valor Awards luncheon. The head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Newark Division will be the keynote speaker at the annual 200 Club of Hudson County Valor Awards luncheon.

