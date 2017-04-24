Guilty plea in bank robbery spree
The man who was responsible for four area bank robberies within a month last year, who reportedly jeopardized the life of a Kearny police officer while fleeing one of the crimes, and who was finally nabbed after a high-speed chase up Rt. 21, pleaded guilty l Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said James Lockwood, 39, entered the pleas April 18 before U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in Newark Federal Court.
