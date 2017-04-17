Gay pastor fights censure by United M...

Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist Church

There are 4 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist Church. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

Next week, the highest court of the United Methodist Church will decide whether people like him - "queer men" - can continue as members of the clergy. In the worst-case scenario, da Silva Souto said, he could have his license to preach his faith revoked.

Entymological Timeline

Alpharetta, GA

#1 14 hrs ago
If GOD is REALLY The Judge
.
Then what the heck do methodists need a 'high' court charade for?
.
Isn't GOD all-powerful enough for methodist tastes?



2

2

2

ChowningKy

New York, NY

#2 8 hrs ago
Entymological Timeline wrote:
If GOD is REALLY The Judge
.
Then what the heck do methodists need a 'high' court charade for?
.
Isn't GOD all-powerful enough for methodist tastes?
I Cor 6 Homosexuals will not inherit the Kingdom of God.

Rom 1
"men with men"
"VILE"
"reprobate mind"
"God gave them up"



2

2

2

Entymological Timeline

Alpharetta, GA

#3 1 hr ago
ChowningKy wrote:
<quoted text>
I Cor 6 Homosexuals will not inherit the Kingdom of God.

Rom 1
"men with men"
"VILE"
"reprobate mind"
"God gave them up"
Not according to the Gay Bible
https://etb-history-theology.blogspot.com/201...



1

1

1

Xstain Mullah Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#4 1 hr ago
ChowningKy wrote:
<quoted text>
I Cor 6 Homosexuals will not inherit the Kingdom of God.
That word did not exist then. You're bearing false witness.

You ignore the bits about adultery in that passage and in the Ten Commodements due to your extreme fixation (masquerading as hate) for male homosexuals.

You're pyschosexually and scripturally twisted, Cletus.
