Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist Church
There are 4 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist Church. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:
Next week, the highest court of the United Methodist Church will decide whether people like him - "queer men" - can continue as members of the clergy. In the worst-case scenario, da Silva Souto said, he could have his license to preach his faith revoked.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
If GOD is REALLY The Judge
.
Then what the heck do methodists need a 'high' court charade for?
.
Isn't GOD all-powerful enough for methodist tastes?
|
#2 8 hrs ago
I Cor 6 Homosexuals will not inherit the Kingdom of God.
Rom 1
"men with men"
"VILE"
"reprobate mind"
"God gave them up"
|
#3 1 hr ago
Not according to the Gay Bible
https://etb-history-theology.blogspot.com/201...
|
#4 1 hr ago
That word did not exist then. You're bearing false witness.
You ignore the bits about adultery in that passage and in the Ten Commodements due to your extreme fixation (masquerading as hate) for male homosexuals.
You're pyschosexually and scripturally twisted, Cletus.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|no vote
|20,963
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC