Former Newark Mayor Sharpe James test...

Former Newark Mayor Sharpe James testifies in trial of woman accused of attacking son John James

Former Newark Mayor Sharpe James testified Wednesday in the trial of a high-ranking Irvington police officer accused of getting into an altercation with his son and her ex-boyfriend, Newark City Councilman John James. Prosecutors say Monique Smith became enraged on the day of her promotion ceremony to police captain because John James ended their relationship via email.

