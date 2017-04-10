Former Newark Mayor Sharpe James testifies in trial of woman accused of attacking son John James
Former Newark Mayor Sharpe James testified Wednesday in the trial of a high-ranking Irvington police officer accused of getting into an altercation with his son and her ex-boyfriend, Newark City Councilman John James. Prosecutors say Monique Smith became enraged on the day of her promotion ceremony to police captain because John James ended their relationship via email.
