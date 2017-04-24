Forget decriminalization. Time to legalize weed | Editorial
New Jersey is clearly moving to join the many states that have legalized recreational marijuana - eight in just the last five years. We could do this in two ways: either by making pot a legal substance and taxing it, or by permitting people to possess a small amount, instead of arresting them.
