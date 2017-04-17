Filmmaker learns why she endured airp...

Filmmaker learns why she endured airport stops for years

Laura Poitras' travel nightmare began more than a decade ago when the award-winning filmmaker started getting detained at airports every time she tried to set foot back in the United States. She was stopped without explanation more than 50 times on foreign travel, and dozens more times on domestic trips, before the extra searches suddenly stopped in 2012.

