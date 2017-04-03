Ex-Rutgers professor appeals conviction for sex assault of disabled man

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A former Rutgers-Newark professor convicted of sexually assaulting a disabled man has appealed arguing on Tuesday that a key expert barred from testifying would have convinced a jury the man could consent to sex. The state, however, argued the judge's decision was just, calling the defense's expert the "godmother" of a "junk pseudoscience" that isn't recognized in the scientific field.

