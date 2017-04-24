Duo recruited girl for prostitution, ...

Duo recruited girl for prostitution, prosecutor says

ELIZABETH -- A man and a woman recruited an girl to perform sex acts for pay and have been charged with human trafficking and promoting prostitution, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Grace H. Park. Horace Spencer III, a.k.a. "Trey," 23, of Newark, and Carisma Snell, 19, of Hillside are charged with two counts of first-degree human trafficking and two counts of first-degree promoting the prostitution of a minor.

