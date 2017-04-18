Did Irvington cop hit Newark councilman's car? Experts disagree
NEWARK -- Experts for the prosecution and defense in the trial of an Irvington police officer accused of hitting a Newark councilman's SUV three times after he broke up with her by email offered competing conclusions this week about whether the cars ever came into contact. An investigator from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office told a jury Tuesday that the car driven by the police officer, Monique Smith, definitely struck South Ward Councilman John Sharpe James' SUV on Jan. 5, 2015.
