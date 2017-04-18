Dennis tries his first ever authentic Jersey style 'Italian Hot Dog'
It was reportedly invented by James "Jimmy Buff" Racioppi in Newark in 1932. For people from Essex, Union, Hudson and Middlesex Counties, it's a staple of their food lexicon.
