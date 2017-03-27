Democrat Party Chair Gives Deranged and Vulgar Speech Denying Trump Was Elected
A virulent strain of Trump Derangement Syndrome appears to have struck the newly-installed top leader of the Democratic Party, Tom Perez. In an age where disagreeing with the projections of mathematical models on climate that have failed to predict the last 20 years of climate history gets one labeled a "denier," the head of the Democrats proclaimed that Donald Trump didn't win the election.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
