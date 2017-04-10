Death of Hopatcong woman still under ...

Death of Hopatcong woman still under investigation

The death of a 29-year-old Hopatcong woman whose body was found along Route 22 in Somerset County remains under investigation, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said Monday. The body of Ashley M. Castro was found Wednesday, April 5, in the center median of Route 22 near Route 28 in Branchburg, the prosecutor's office said.

