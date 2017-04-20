Dead judge's husband: My wife didn't ...

Dead judge's husband: My wife didn't commit suicide 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Surveillance videos show a pioneering judge wandering around Harlem for hours before she was found floating in the Hudson River , police sources said Wednesday - as her grieving husband insisted she didn't commit suicide. One video shows Court of Appeals Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam several hundred feet from the river, and the final clip - recorded around 12:30 a.m. April 12 - meshes with the estimated 12 hours her body spent in the water, sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... 7 hr Pope Benedictum 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Apr 8 rob1 digg 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC