Dead judge's husband: My wife didn't commit suicide 0:0

Surveillance videos show a pioneering judge wandering around Harlem for hours before she was found floating in the Hudson River , police sources said Wednesday - as her grieving husband insisted she didn't commit suicide. One video shows Court of Appeals Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam several hundred feet from the river, and the final clip - recorded around 12:30 a.m. April 12 - meshes with the estimated 12 hours her body spent in the water, sources said.

