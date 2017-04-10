County spraying for mosquitoes today
The Sussex County Office of Mosquito Control is spraying today in several municipalities to help keep the number of mosquitoes in the county to a minimum. According to James McDonald, the acting director of the Sussex County Division of Health, a small plane is spraying mosquito larvae insecticide across Vernon, Wantage, Hardyston, Sussex Borough, Hopatcong, Newton, Hampton and Lafayette.
