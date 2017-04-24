Cops seize loaded gun after 'violent struggle' with Newark man, sheriff says
NEWARK -- Essex County sheriff's officers seized a loaded gun after they pepper sprayed a man during a "violent struggle" in Newark Monday night, officials said. Members of the county patrol division pulled over a Lexus for having illegal blue-tinted headlights on Eagles Parkway, according to Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
