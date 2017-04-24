Cops charge 3rd man in attack over $500 sneakers
BLOOMFIELD -- The third man wanted for attacking a man and stealing his $500 Nike sneakers at a Bloomfield Wendy's parking lot surrendered to police, authorities said Thursday. Arioste Moncion, 23, of East Orange, was charged with robbery in the April 15 beating and robbery of a 41-year-old man at the Bloomfield Avenue fast food eatery, police said.
