Convicted carjacker indicted in cellphone store robbery

NEWARK -- An Ohio man previously convicted in a New Jersey federal court of armed carjacking was indicted Thursday on armed robbery and weapons charges for his alleged gunpoint heist of a cellphone store in Orange. The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Newark, charges Frederick A. White, 43, of Westerville, Ohio, with robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and brandishing a weapon during a crime of violence, according to a statement from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick.

