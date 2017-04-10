Convicted carjacker indicted in cellphone store robbery
NEWARK -- An Ohio man previously convicted in a New Jersey federal court of armed carjacking was indicted Thursday on armed robbery and weapons charges for his alleged gunpoint heist of a cellphone store in Orange. The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Newark, charges Frederick A. White, 43, of Westerville, Ohio, with robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and brandishing a weapon during a crime of violence, according to a statement from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC