Cnblue and Twice Announced as First A...

Cnblue and Twice Announced as First Acts Heading to Kcon Ny

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Trending K-pop group TWICE and pop-rock band CNBLUE are the first acts revealed to be heading to KCON NY this June. On Thursday, KCON USA revealed that the two K-pop idol groups will be performing during the headlining concerts at the third annual KCON NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr OneMore 20,943
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC