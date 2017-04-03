Cnblue and Twice Announced as First Acts Heading to Kcon Ny
Trending K-pop group TWICE and pop-rock band CNBLUE are the first acts revealed to be heading to KCON NY this June. On Thursday, KCON USA revealed that the two K-pop idol groups will be performing during the headlining concerts at the third annual KCON NY.
