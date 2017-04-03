Clifton man accused of discarding body in Paterson Paterson police arrested a man in relation to a dead body found in an empty lot. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nAk1hg PATERSON - A 40-year-old Clifton resident was arrested Sunday on charges that he dumped the dead body of a man he knew in an empty lot in Paterson, police said.

