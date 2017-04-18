City-run shelter could address homeless hotspots in Newark
NEWARK -- At the city's main public library branch , residents sit huddled behind bundles of plastic bags, suitcases and tote bags. Vickie Donaldson, the city's director of homeless services told the Newark City Council this month she counted more than 100 homeless people along three floors of the library on a recent Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|12 min
|93James
|59
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC