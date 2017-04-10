Christie, Cuomo want to be part of Pe...

Christie, Cuomo want to be part of Penn Station inspection

NJ Transit commuters wait to get on an already standing room only train to New York in Newark after a derailment in Penn Station New York caused rail service reductions last week. (Larry Higgs Governors Chris Christie and Andrew Cuomo have sent a letter to federal railroad regulators asking that New Jersey and New York officials be part of a safety assessment on the tracks at Penn Station following the April 3 derailment of an NJ Transit commuter train .

