Christie, Cuomo want to be part of Penn Station inspection
NJ Transit commuters wait to get on an already standing room only train to New York in Newark after a derailment in Penn Station New York caused rail service reductions last week. (Larry Higgs Governors Chris Christie and Andrew Cuomo have sent a letter to federal railroad regulators asking that New Jersey and New York officials be part of a safety assessment on the tracks at Penn Station following the April 3 derailment of an NJ Transit commuter train .
