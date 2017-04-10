Cherry blossoms, sunshine draw huge crowd to Newark park
NEWARK -- Thousands flocked to Branch Brook Park in Newark for the start of Essex County's 41st annual Cherry Blossom Festival Sunday with the park's pink beauty all the more dazzling under sunny blue skies. An estimated 20,000 visitors were at the park on Sunday alone, said Anthony Pugliesi, an Essex County spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|overnight parking (May '07)
|17 hr
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Sat
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC