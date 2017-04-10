Cherry blossoms, sunshine draw huge c...

Cherry blossoms, sunshine draw huge crowd to Newark park

12 hrs ago

NEWARK -- Thousands flocked to Branch Brook Park in Newark for the start of Essex County's 41st annual Cherry Blossom Festival Sunday with the park's pink beauty all the more dazzling under sunny blue skies. An estimated 20,000 visitors were at the park on Sunday alone, said Anthony Pugliesi, an Essex County spokesman.

