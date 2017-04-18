Can wrong-way crash cop win at trial?...

Can wrong-way crash cop win at trial? Expert attorneys weigh in

NJ Advance Media asked several lawyers with expertise in DUI cases to weigh in on whether Pedro Abad, 29, can beat the charges of aggravated vehicular manslaughter in his trial, which began this past Monday. Abad faces a 27-count indictment after the March 20, 2015 crash, where he allegedly crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer while driving home drunk from a Staten Island strip club.

