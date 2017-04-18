Can wrong-way crash cop win at trial? Expert attorneys weigh in
NJ Advance Media asked several lawyers with expertise in DUI cases to weigh in on whether Pedro Abad, 29, can beat the charges of aggravated vehicular manslaughter in his trial, which began this past Monday. Abad faces a 27-count indictment after the March 20, 2015 crash, where he allegedly crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer while driving home drunk from a Staten Island strip club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|7 min
|Logic Analysis
|159
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC