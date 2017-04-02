Bridgegate Verdicts - Did Baroni and Kelly Get What They Deserved?

Another former member of Christie's inner circle, David Wildstein , said he was the one who came up with the idea of closing lanes on the New Jersey side of the busy George Washington Bridge in September 2013 to punish a Democratic mayor who would not support Christie's reelection; Wildstein, who cooperated with authorities and has not yet been sentenced , said Baroni and Kelly assisted him with the plan. The governor, who is in his second term, is barred from running for re-election this year by New Jersey's term limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.