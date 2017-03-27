Bloods street gang member admits he t...

Bloods street gang member admits he tried to kill rival

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A Bloods street gang member pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge and admitted he tried to kill a rival gang member in 2011, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said Thursday. Laquan Reed, 27, known as "Drama," admitted that from 2007-11, he committed violent crimes for the gang and conspired to murder a rival gang member on Aug. 3, 2011 that resulted in a shootout in Newark and surrounding areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 4 hr Toms river nj 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Toms river nj 20,939
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC