Bloods street gang member admits he tried to kill rival
NEWARK -- A Bloods street gang member pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge and admitted he tried to kill a rival gang member in 2011, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said Thursday. Laquan Reed, 27, known as "Drama," admitted that from 2007-11, he committed violent crimes for the gang and conspired to murder a rival gang member on Aug. 3, 2011 that resulted in a shootout in Newark and surrounding areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|4 hr
|Toms river nj
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,939
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC