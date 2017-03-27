Bloods street gang member admits he tried to kill rival

NEWARK -- A Bloods street gang member pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge and admitted he tried to kill a rival gang member in 2011, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said Thursday. Laquan Reed, 27, known as "Drama," admitted that from 2007-11, he committed violent crimes for the gang and conspired to murder a rival gang member on Aug. 3, 2011 that resulted in a shootout in Newark and surrounding areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.