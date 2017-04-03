Baraka throws race grenade at Trump | Moran
President Trump is trying to force Newark to pick a fight with its immigrant communities by using local police to enforce immigration laws, and Mayor Ras Baraka is understandably furious about it. But the mayor went overboard Sunday, and threw a race grenade into the mix, by saying that Trump was "trying to intimidate us into being what I've called 'fugitive slave catchers' that run around and do their bidding in our cities."
